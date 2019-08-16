Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low of 50 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area is predicted to be mostly cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 62, low of 44 and a west wind of 5-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny and hot today with a high near 97, a low near 65 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 88, a low around 60 and a west-northwest wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are predicted to be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 97, a low around 60 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend with highs near 85, lows near 50 and a west wind of 5-20 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs near 65, lows near 45 and southeast winds of 5-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 95, lows near 65 and southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, highs near 95, lows near 62 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 96, lows near 62 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Aug. 15 Statistics
High: 89 Low: 53
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .34
Aug. avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.80
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 15
High: 83 Low: 43
Aug. 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:19
Sunset: 7:58
Length of day: 13:40
