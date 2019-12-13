Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high of 42, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a low of 24 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be snowy today with a high of 25, a low of 17, a 70 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 30-55 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be partly sunny today with a high of 47, low of 31 and 30 percent chance of snow.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 49 and a low of 22.
The Pueblo area will be sunny today with a high of 55 and a low of 23.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a high of 41, a low of 18, a 50 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 5-15 mph. Sunday will have a 60 percent chance of snow with a high of 33 and a low of 5.
The Monarch area will be snowy this weekend with an 80-90 percent chance of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph. Saturday’s high and low will be 26 and 17; Sunday’s will be 18 and 2.
The Grand Junction area will be partly cloudy Saturday with a high of 48, low of 25 and a 60 percent chance of showers. Sunday will have a high of 39, low of 15 and a 30 percent chance of snow.
The Denver area will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 39 and low of 18. Sunday will have a high of 32, low of 12 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
The Pueblo area will be mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high of 47, a 30 percent chance of snow and low of 23. Sunday will have a high of 34, a 60 percent chance of snow and low of 3.
Dec. 12 Statistics
High: 46 Low: 28
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .07
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.14
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 12
High: 40 Low: 15
Dec. 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:12
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:31
