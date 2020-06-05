Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 86, a low of 53, a south wind of 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 68, a low of 47, a west-southwest wind of 15-25 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high around 97 and a low near 64.
The Denver area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 94, a low near 64, a southeast wind of 5-9 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 97 and a low around 58.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a high of 79, a low of 45, a south wind of 5-25 mph gusting up to 45 mph and an 80 percent chance of showers. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 81, a low of 46 and a south-southwest wind of 5-30 mph.
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy Saturday with showers likely, a high near 60 and a low around 41. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 52 and low of 40.
The Grand Junction area will be cloudy Saturday with a high of 81, a low of 56 and a 90 percent chance of showers. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 and a low around 52.
The Denver area will be partly sunny this weekend with highs near 97 and lows around 60.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 97 and lows around 60.
June 4 Statistics
High: 87 Low: 52
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: none
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: .89
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 4
High: 81 Low: 47
June 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:40
Sunset: 8:25
Length of day: 14:44
