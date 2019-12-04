Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 50, a west wind of 5-10 mph, a low of 23 and a 30 percent chance of snow tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy and breezy today with gusts as high as 30 mph. High will be 31 and low around 21. Chance of snow is 60 percent.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with scattered showers, a high of 47 and low around 34.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a light wind. High and low temperatures will be 47 and 29.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a calm wind, a high of 54 and a low of 30.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high of 43, a low of 19, a northeast wind around 5 mph and a 70 percent chance of snow showers.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Thursday. Snow showers are likely with a 70 percent chance of snow and new accumulation of about 1-3 inches possible. High will be near 29 and low around 17.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will have an 80 percent chance of precipitation before 11 a.m. Thursday with a high near 45 and a low around 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will have a 40 percent chance of showers Thursday, calm wind, a high around 44 and a low of 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. High will be near 47 and low will be around 22.
Dec. 3 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 31
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: none
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.07
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 3
High: 42 Low: 26
Dec. 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:06
Sunset: 4:42
Length of day: 9:36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.