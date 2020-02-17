Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 20 and a west-southwest wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A 40 percent chance of snow is forecast for tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and windy today with a high near 25, a low of 12, a west wind of 30-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow, increasing to 50 percent tonight.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 48 and a low of 23.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 18 and a 30 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 50, a low near 21 and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 40, low of 18 and south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and windy Tuesday with a high near 20, a low near 10, a west wind of 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 42 and a low around 21.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 34, a low near 15 and a 60 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 33, a low around 20 and a 40 percent chance of snow.
Statistics
Friday 52 24 none Saturday 47 34 none
Sunday 49 36 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 16
High: 26 Low:13
Feb. 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:53
Sunset: 5:43
Length of day: 10:49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.