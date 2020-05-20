Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 76, a low around 35 and a south wind at 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 30 and a south-southwest wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 73, a low around 45 and an east wind of 15-25 mph. Gusts as high as 30 mph are possible.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 87, a low of 49 and a south wind of 8-13 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 89 and a low around 50.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high of 70, a low of 36 and a west wind of 5-15 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted after noon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 50, a low near 31 and a west wind of 15 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 74 and a low around 47.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 74 and a low near 48. A light and variable wind could gust up to 17 mph. A 20 percent of showers is forecast.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 78 and a low around 49.
May 19 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 19
High: 78 Low: 40
May 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:48
Sunset: 8:13
Length of day: 14:25
