Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 81, a low of 42 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 57, a low of 38 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 82, a low near 54 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 80, a low of 53 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 85, a low around 53 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 83 and lows of 45. Saturday will have a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph. Sunday will have a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 60 and lows near 40. Saturday will have a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 87 and lows near 56. Saturday will have an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs around 89 and lows near 55. Saturday will have a calm wind becoming east at 5 mph.
Pueblo and Southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 91 and low near 58. Saturday will have a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming south aftre noon, and Sunday will have a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5-10 mph.
Sept. 12 Statistics
High: 75 Low: 49
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 12
High: 70 Low: 41
Sept. 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:43
Sunset: 7:17
Length of day: 12:34
