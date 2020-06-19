Salida weather
Salida will be partly cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of showers. High will be near 69 and low will be around 41, with an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph, becoming south-southwest at 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with an east wind at 10-15 mph and a 70 percent chance of showers. High will be 53 and low will be 37.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 85 with a low around 54.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain. High will be near 74 with a low of 52.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 74 and a low around 52. A 60 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with a highs of 80-85, lows around 50 and west winds of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 65, lows near 44 and west winds of 10-15 mph. A 10 percent chance of showers is predicted for Sunday.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 92 and lows near 61.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend. Saturday will have a high of 85 and low of 57, and Sunday’s high and low will be 89 and 60.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 90 and lows near 60.
June 18 Statistics
High: 73 Low: 52
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 18
High: 75 Low: 47
June 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:40
Sunset: 8:31
Length of day: 14:51
