Salida weather
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 68, a low near 32 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 47, a low of 29 and a west wind of 30-35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 71, a low of 41 and a south wind of 10-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today, clearing in the afternoon, with a high near 66, a low of 43 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today before clearing in the afternoon, with a high near 78, a low of 49 and a northeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high of 68, a low of 41 and a light south wind increasing to 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high of 53, a low of 35 and a west wind of 30-35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 71, a low of 41 and an east wind of 5-10 mph becoming calm.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 69, a low of 45 and a southeast wind around 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy Thursday with gradual clearing, a high near 67, a low around 48 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Oct. 1 Statistics
High: 73 Low: 50
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 1
High: 74 Low: 34
Oct. 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:00
Sunset: 6:47
Length of day: 11:47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.