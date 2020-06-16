Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a south-southwest wind of 10-25 mph. High will be near 85 and low around 51. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a west-southwest wind at 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. High will be near 65, and low will be around 44. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a southeast wind of 20-25 mph. High will be 93 with a low around 61.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a south-southwest wind of 9-14 mph increasing to 15-20 mph. High will be near 96 with a low around 61. A 10 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 97 and a low of 61.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 85, a low around 47 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 65, a low near 42 and a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 88 and a low of 52. A south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 94 and a low around 52.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 98 and a low around 59.
June 15 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 52
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 15
High: 83 Low: 40
June 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:30
Length of day: 14:51
