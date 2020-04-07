Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny skies with a high near 60, a low around 35 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 41, a low of 28 and a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 71 and a low around 43. A southeast wind will blow at 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 72, a low around 41 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 74 and a low around 40. A west wind will blow at 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 65, a low around 35 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 45, a low around 28 and a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 73 and a low around 43 and north wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 61 and a low around 37. A southwest wind will blow at 5-7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 75, a low around 38 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
April 6 Statistics
High: 65 Low: 38
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 6
High: 61 Low: 25
April 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:40
Sunset: 7:33
Length of day: 12:53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.