Mostly cloudy
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high of 35, a west wind of 10-15 mph and a low of 20.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 23, a low of 19, a south-southwest wind of 20-30 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will have a 30 percent chance of snow today with a high of 44, a low of 27 and southeast wind at 10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 28, a low around 15 and a northeast wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 35, a north wind of 5 mph and a low around 21.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high of 43, a south wind of 5-10 mph, a low of 27 and a 20 percent chance of snow, increasing to 60 percent overnight.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Thursday with a high of 30, a south wind of 20-25 mph, a low of 26 and an 80 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 46, a low near 36 and an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 39 and a low around 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with high near 46, a south wind of 5 mph, a low of 28 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
Nov. 26 Statistics
High: 26 Low: 22
Precipitation: .64
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: .87
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 10.09
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 26
High: 25 Low: 19
Nov. 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:58
Sunset: 4:45
Length of day: 9:47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.