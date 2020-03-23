Salida Weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 53, a low around 31 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 33, a low around 23 and a 60 percent chance of snow. Winds of 20-30 mph from the west-southwest creating possible gusts up to 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 56 and a low around 35.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 57, a low around 34 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 65, a low around 37, with a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 55, a low of 31. Wind will be a west wind of 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday, with a high near 34, a low around 23 and a west wind of 20-25 mph creating possible gusts of 35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 59 and a low near 36.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 64 and a low around 36.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend, with a high near 68 and a low around 37.
Statistics
Friday 39 27 none Saturday 53 24 none
Sunday 56 31 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .28
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .54
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 22
High: 46 Low: 25
March 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:03
Sunset: 7:18
Length of day: 12:16
