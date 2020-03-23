Kids Weather

Zachary Houghton, a kindergartner at Longfellow elementary school is anxious for the bright spring colors. Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 53, a low around 31 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.

 Zachary Houghton

Salida Weather

Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 53, a low around 31 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 33, a low around 23 and a 60 percent chance of snow. Winds of 20-30 mph from the west-southwest creating possible gusts up to 30 mph.  

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 56 and a low around 35.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 57, a low around 34 and a 20 percent chance of showers.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 65, a low around 37, with a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be sunny Tuesday  with a high of 55, a low of 31. Wind will be a west wind of 10-15 mph.

The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday, with a high near 34, a low around 23 and a west wind of 20-25 mph creating possible gusts of 35 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 59 and a low near 36.  

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 64 and a low around 36.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend, with a high near 68 and a low around 37.

Statistics

Friday              39         27 none Saturday           53           24           none

Sunday           56         31      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

March. prcp.:                            .28

March avg. prcp.:                     .73

2020 prcp. to date:                  .54

Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.:             1.59

Average high:                         52.1

Average low:                          20.9

Buena Vista Statistics

March 22

High: 46                            Low: 25

March 20 Statistics

Sunrise:                                     7:03

Sunset:                                      7:18

Length of day:      12:16

