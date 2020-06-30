Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high around 77, a low about 43 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a west-southwest wind at 30-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers, high near 52 and low about 36.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 80, a low around 53 and a southeast wind at 10-15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 81, a low of 54 and a north-northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 91, a low around 55 and a west-northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high around 81, a low around 47 and a west wind at 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 59, a low around 39 and a west wind 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 88, a low around 59 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high around 88 and a low of 59.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 91 and a low around 57.
June 29 Statistics
High: 84 Low: 57
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .38
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 29
High: 79 Low: 50
June 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:43
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.