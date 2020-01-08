Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 14 and a south-southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 27, a low around 13 and a west wind of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a high of 30, a low of 21 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61, a low of 27 and a southwest wind of 6-11 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 62, a low around 24 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly cloudy Thursday with a 20 percent chance of snow increasing to 30 percent at night, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 35 and a low around 11.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high near 20, a low around 10 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 35, a 40 percent chance of snow, a low around 21 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 46, a low near 24 and a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 49 and a low around 22.
Jan. 7 Statistics
High: 42 Low: 29
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 7
High: 39 Low: 24
Jan. 8 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 4:59
Length of day: 9:37
