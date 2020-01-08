Kids Weather

Cotopaxi School first-grader Mary Taylor loves playing with friends on a sunny day. Salida will be sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 14 and a south-southwest wind of 10-15 mph.

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 14 and a south-southwest wind of 10-15 mph. 

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 27, a low around 13 and a west wind of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a high of 30, a low of 21 and a southeast wind of 5 mph. 

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61, a low of 27 and a southwest wind of 6-11 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 62, a low around 24 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be partly cloudy Thursday with a  20 percent chance of snow increasing to 30 percent at night, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 35 and a low around 11.

The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high near 20, a low around 10 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 35, a 40 percent chance of snow, a low around 21 and a west wind of 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 46, a low near 24 and a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 49 and a low around 22.

Jan. 7 Statistics

High: 42                          Low: 29

Precipitation                        none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Jan. prcp.:                             none

Jan. avg. prcp.:                        .33

2020 prcp. to date:                .00

Avg. Jan. prcp.:                        .33

Average high:                        43.1

Average low:                          12.4

Buena Vista Statistics

Jan. 7

High: 39                          Low: 24

Jan. 8 Statistics

Sunrise:                                   7:22

Sunset:                                     4:59

Length of day:     9:37

