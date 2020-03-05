Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 55, a low around 26 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 36, a low around 24, a west wind of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 30 and a east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 57, a low around 32 and a east-northeast wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 27 and a east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Friday with a high near 60, a low around 31 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 39, a low around 24 and a southwest wind of 15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 67, a low of 38 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny Friday with a high near 67, a low around 38.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 72, a low around 35 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
March 4 Statistics
High: 57 Low: 23
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 4
High: 53 Low: 20
March 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:30
Sunset: 6:01
Length of day: 11:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.