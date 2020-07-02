Sunny
Salida will be sunny today with a high around 85, a low about 51, a 20 percent chance of rain and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a 30 percent chance of showers, a southwest wind 10-20 mph. High will be near 63 and low about 44.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 93, a low around 62 and an east-southeast wind of 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 94, a low of 63 and a south-southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 95, a low around 60 and a 10 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high around 86, a low around 52 and a west wind at 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 64, a low around 45 and a west-northwest wind 10-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 94, a low around 64 and a 5 mph east-southeast wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high around 93, a low of 64 and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 95 and a low around 63.
July 1 Statistics
High: 81 Low: 43
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .00
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 66.0
Buena Vista Statistics
July 1
High: 78 Low: 41
July 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:44
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.