Kids Weather

Griffen Melia, a second-grader at Longfellow Elementary School, is excited to see his friends after winter break. Salida will be sunny today with a high near 34, a low of 11, wind chill values between zero and 10 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. 

 Griffen Melia

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 34, a low around 11, wind chill values between zero and 10, and a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 18, a low around 10, a west wind of 30-40 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 10.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will have patchy fog before 11 a.m. today, becoming sunny with a high near 36, a low around 17 and a calm wind.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 44, a low of 24 and a west wind of 16-25 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 49, a low around 22 and a northwest wind of 10-15 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 41 and a low around 15.

The Monarch area will be sunny and windy Tuesday with a high near 27, wind chill values between minus 5 and 5, a low around 16 and a west wind of 20-30 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 38, a low around 20 and a calm wind.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 54, a low near 27 and a southwest wind of 7 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 55 and a  low around 23.

Statistics

Friday              44         22      none

Saturday         50         27      none

Sunday           44         22      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Jan. prcp.:                             none

Jan. avg. prcp.:                        .33

2020 prcp. to date:                .00

Avg. Jan. prcp.:                        .33

Average high:                        43.1

Average low:                          12.4

Buena Vista Statistics

Jan. 5

High: 38                          Low: 12

Jan. 6 Statistics

Sunrise:                                   7:22

Sunset:                                     4:57

Length of day:     9:35

