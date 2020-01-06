Salida weather
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 34, a low around 11, wind chill values between zero and 10, and a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 18, a low around 10, a west wind of 30-40 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 10.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will have patchy fog before 11 a.m. today, becoming sunny with a high near 36, a low around 17 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 44, a low of 24 and a west wind of 16-25 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 49, a low around 22 and a northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 41 and a low around 15.
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy Tuesday with a high near 27, wind chill values between minus 5 and 5, a low around 16 and a west wind of 20-30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 38, a low around 20 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 54, a low near 27 and a southwest wind of 7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 55 and a low around 23.
Statistics
Friday 44 22 none
Saturday 50 27 none
Sunday 44 22 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 5
High: 38 Low: 12
Jan. 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 4:57
Length of day: 9:35
