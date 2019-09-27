Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 73, a low of 44, a 30 percent chance of rain and a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 51, low of 37, a 40 percent chance of showers and west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 80, a low of 56 and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 72, a low of 50 and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 51 and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs around 75, lows near 46 and gusty winds from the south ranging from 5-25 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs around 52, lows near 36, a 20 percent chance of precipitation Saturday and winds from the south-southwest from 10-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 81 and low of 60. Sunday will be mostly with a high of 76, a low of 52 and a 20 percent chance of rain.
The Denver area will be sunny Saturday and Sunday with a high of 79 and a low of 57 for Saturday. Sunday will have a high near 86 and a low around 53.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.
Sept. 26 Statistics
High: 81 Low: 48
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 26
High: 75 Low: 39
Sept. 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:56
Sunset: 7:06
Length of day: 11:59
