Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today. High will be 30, low 4. A north-northwest wind 10-15 mph will blow with a wind chill value of minus 5 and 5. There will be a 20 percent chance of snow.
Monarch weather
Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 12, low of minus 3. A west-northwest wind of 30-35 mph will create wind chill values of minus 15 and minus 25. Chance of snow is 40 percent.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 38, a low of 10 and a north wind 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today. High will be 30, low 8. A north wind of 11-16 mph will gust up to 37 mph. Chance of snow is 50 percent.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 36, a low around 13 and a north wind of 20-25 mph gusting up to 45 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday. High will be 41, low 17. West wind of 5-15 mph.
It will be sunny in the Monarch area Wednesday with a high of 22 and a low of 11. West wind 15-20 mph will gust up to 35 mph creating wind chill values minus 5 to minus 15.
Western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 42 and a low of 21.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 44 and a low of 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 46 and a low of 23.
Feb. 24 Statistics
High: 37 Low: 25
Precipitation .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .22
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 24
High: 32 Low: 21
Feb. 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:43
Sunset: 5:51
Length of day: 11:08
