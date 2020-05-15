Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 69, a low around 39, a south-southwest wind at 10-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 52, a low of 35, a 50 percent chance of showers and a west-southwest wind of 15-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 81, a low around 50 and an east wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 70, a low of 49 and a 70 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 75, a low around 49 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 75, lows near 44 and southwest winds of 5-15 mph. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast both days.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 58, lows near 38 and west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 85 and lows around 55.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 75, lows near 52 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 80 and lows around 52.
May 14 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 14
High: 67 Low: 34
May 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:52
Sunset: 8:08
Length of day: 14:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.