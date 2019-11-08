Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 61, a low around 29 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 39, a low around 27 and a northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 63, a low of 32 and a calm wind becoming east-southeast around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today, with a high near 65, a low around 37 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 66, a west wind of 5 mph and a low around 34.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny this weekend with highs in the low 60s, lows around 30 and west winds of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs near 40, lows of 20-25 and west winds at 15-20 mph. .
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 64 and lows near 33.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 71 and a low around 37. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 56, a low of 22 and a 20 percent change of precipitation.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 70, lows around 30, west wind at 5 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation Sunday night.
Nov. 7 Statistics
High: 60 Low: 31 Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 7
High: 56 Low: 25
Nov. 8 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:37
Sunset: 4:58
Length of day: 10:21
