Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with a high of 19, low of minus 1, a 70 percent chance of snow with 1-2 inches of accumulation and an east wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high near 2, a low around minus 11, a 70 percent chance of snow with 1-3 inches of accumulation and an east wind of 15-20 mph with a wind chill factor between minus 20 and minus 25.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 26, low of 8 and a north-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 18, low of minus 6, a 70 percent chance of snow and a north-northwest wind of 6-13 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 24, low of zero, a 60 percent chance of snow and a northeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 32, low near 14 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 9, a low of 4, a 20 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 15-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 27 and a low of 17.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 31, a low of 13 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 34, a low of 12 and a west wind around 5 mph.
Feb. 3 Statistics
High: 42 Low: 25
Precipitation .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .04
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .08
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 3
High: 40 Low: 19
Feb. 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:08
Sunset: 5:28
Length of day: 10:20
