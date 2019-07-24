Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low of 53 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 62, a low near 48 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 68 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, low of 65 and a calm wind gusting as high as 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 64 and light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Thursday with a 90 percent chance of rain, a high near 81, a low near 50 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Thursday with a 90 percent chance of rain, a high of 62, a low of 46 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 68 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 62 and light and variable wind, gusting as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 62 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
July 23 Statistics
High: 85 Low: 49
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .53
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.41
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 23
High: 83 Low: 46
July 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:58
Sunset: 8:23
Length of day: 14:24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.