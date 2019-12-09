Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 37, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 11.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 22, a low of 9 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 p.m. Expects wind chill values of minus 5 to 5.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 45, a low of 22 and a northeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be mostly sunny today with a high near 36, a low around 18 and an east-southeast wind of 3-6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 41, a north-northwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 20.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 39, a low of 16 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and breezy Tuesday with a high near 23, a west wind at 25 mph and a low of 14.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 43, a low around 22 and a north-northeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 42, a southwest wind of 5 mph and a low around 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 49, a northwest wind of 5 mph and a low of 24.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 48 22 none
Saturday 52 11 none
Sunday 44 35 .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .01
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.08
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 8
High: 40 Low: 31
Dec. 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:09
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:34
