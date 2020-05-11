Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 69, a low around 39, a 50 percent chance of showers after noon and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 47, a low around 34, a west-southwest wind of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and a 70 percent chance of rain and snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 76, a low around 50 and a 60 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 62, a low of 45 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 68, a low around 44 and a 40 percent chance of rain.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 74, a low near 40 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 54 and a low near 34. A west-southwest wind will blow at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 82 and a low near 50.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 78 and a low of 49.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, becoming sunny with a high of 80 and a low of 46.
Statistics
Friday n/a 42 none
Saturday n/a 37 none
Sunday n/a 40 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
May prcp.: none
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 10
High: 71 Low: 26
May 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:56
Sunset: 8:05
Length of day: 14:09
