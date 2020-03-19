Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 43, a low around 25 and a west wind of 5-15 mph. An 80 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high near 26, a low around 18 and a west wind of 20-25 mph. A 90 percent chance of snow is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly cloudy today with a high near 50, a low around 32 and an 80 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 38, a low around 19 and a 100 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 55, a low around 25 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly cloudy Friday with a high near 42, a low near 22, southeast wind at 5-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 25, a low around 16, a southwest wind of 15 mph and an 80 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 52, a low near 30 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 35, a low around 24 and a 40 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 40 and a low near 25.
March 18 Statistics
High: 55 Low: 29
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .17
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .43
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 18
High: 55 Low: 24
March 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:09
Sunset: 7:15
Length of day: 12:06
