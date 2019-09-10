Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 79, a low of 46 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 55, low of 40 and southwest wind of 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, high of 83, a low of 59 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 87 and a low of 57.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 90, a low of 58 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 76, a low of 41 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 53, a low around 35 and a southwest wind of 20-30 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 78, a low of 58 and a south-southeast wind of 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 84, low of 53 and a south-southwest wind of 6 mph, gusting as high as 23 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 90, a low of 54 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Sept. 9 Statistics
High: 80 Low: 48
Precipitation .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 9
High: 75 Low: 41
Sept. 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:41
Sunset: 7:22
Length of day: 12:41
