Salida Weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 51, a low around 21 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 38, a low around 21 and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 64, a low of 26, calm winds becoming east around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 52, a low around 28, light and variable winds becoming northeast at 5-8 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation after 8 p.m.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 61, a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph, a low of 30 and a slight chance of rain and freezing drizzle overnight.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high near 49, a low around 22 and a west wind around 5 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 36, a low around 23 and a west wind at 15-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 62, a low near 31 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 50, a low around 31 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday, gradually becoming sunny with a high near 48, a low around 29 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Nov. 5 Statistics
High: 60 Low:17 Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 7 p.m.
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 5
High: 57 Low: 24
Nov. 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:35
Sunset: 5:00
Length of day: 10:25
