Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a west northwest wind at 5-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. High will be near 76 and low around 43.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a west wind 10-15 mph, increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. High will be around 56; low will be 36.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with an east wind of 5-10 mph becoming west. High will be 79 with a low around 51.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a west southwest wind 5-9 mph. High will be 79 with a low of 51.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. High will be 81, low 51.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a light and variable wind becoming southwest at 10-15 mph in the afternoon. High will be around 82, low 48.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a west-southwest wind 10-20 mph. High will be 62, low 41.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Thursday with an east southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. High will be 90 with a low of 56.
The Denver area will be sunny Thursday with a southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. High will be near 84 and low will be around 56.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Thursday with a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east-southeast in the afternoon. High will be 88, low around 56.
June 9 Statistics
High: 74 Low: 38
Precipitation .03
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 9
High: 72 Low: 48
June 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:28
Length of day: 14:49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.