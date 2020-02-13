Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 37, a low around 16, a west wind about 10 mph and a wind chill of zero to 10.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 20, a low around 13, a west wind of 30 to 35 mph, gusts up to 45 mph and a wind chill between minus 5 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 42, a low of 22 and an east-southeast wind around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 34, a low of 15, and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 37, a east wind of 5 mph and a low of 15.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high near 49, a low around 23 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy Friday with patchy blowing snow, a high near 30 and a west wind of 25-35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 48, a low around 25 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 49 and a low of 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 55 and a low of 23.
Feb. 12 Statistics
High: 35 Low: 14
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 12
High: 32 Low: 6
Feb. 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:58
Sunset: 5:38
Length of day: 10:40
