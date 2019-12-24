Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 42, a west wind of 5 mph, a 40 percent chance of snow and a low around 23.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 30, a west wind of 10-15 mph, a 50 percent chance of snow increasing to 70 percent tonight and a low around 20.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 45, a 60-70 percent chance of precipitation, a low of 31 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 63 and a low around 33.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 59, a west wind of 5 mph and a low around 27.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 39, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a 20 percent chance of snow and a low around 12.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 24, west wind at 20-25 mph, a 50 percent chance of snow and a low of 11 .
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 42, a low around 24 and a 50 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 51, a light and variable wind and a low of 26.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 54, a west wind of 5 mph and a low of 22.
Dec. 23 Statistics
High: 47 Low: 21
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 23
High: 34 Low: 10
Dec. 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:19
Sunset: 4:47
Length of day: 9:28
