Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 53 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 69, a low near 47 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 99, a low of 66 and a light and variable wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 63 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 64 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low near 50 and a light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 5-10 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 66, a low of 44 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 99, a low of 66 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, high of 87, low of 61 and calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 60 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Aug. 19 Statistics
High: 89 Low: 56
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 19
High: 84 Low: 50
Aug. 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:22
Sunset: 7:53
Length of day: 13:31
