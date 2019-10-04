Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny and breezy today, with a chance of showers around noon. Chance for precipitation is 20-percent and less than a tenth of an inch is possible. The high will be around 75, a low near 42 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area calls for showers around noon, then sunny, with a high near 51, a low of 30 and a southwest wind of 20-30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 80, a low of 40 and a light south wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today, with a high of 81, a low of 43 and a southwest wind around 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today, with a chance of showers around noon, a high of 82, a low of 49 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 30s. Winds of 5-10 mph are predicted throughout the weekend.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs in the 70s, lows around 40 and a northeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny this weekend, with highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s and winds around 18 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 40s and winds around 5-10 mph.
Oct. 3 Statistics
High: 69 Low: 35
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 3
High: 69 Low: 26
Oct. 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:02
Sunset: 6:44
Length of day: 11:42
