Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a west-southwest wind at 5-15 mph, a high of 44, a low of 25 and a 40 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 20-25 mph west wind gusting as high as 50 mph. High will be 27 and low will be 21, with a 30 percent chance of snow increasing to an 80 percent chance tonight.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 44 and low of 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a south-southwest wind of 6-9 mph. High will be 49 and low will be 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and a low around 29.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 43, a low of 22 and a west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Friday with a west wind at 20-30 mph, an 80 percent chance of snow, a high around 25 and a low about 15.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 48, a low of 30 and a 30 percent chance of evening snow.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with wind gusts up to 32 mph, a high of 48, a 20 percent chance of snow and a low of 25.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 56, a low of 25 and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
Dec. 11 Statistics
High: 44 Low: 19
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .07
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.14
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 11
High: 39 Low: 7
Dec. 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:12
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.