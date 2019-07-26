Cloudy
Salida will be cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 81, a low of 52 and east wind at 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 64 and a low near 46.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 95 and a low of 67.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 93 and a low of 66.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 93 and a low of 64.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly cloudy Saturday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 82 and a low around 51, while Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 82 and low of 50.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday and 40 percent Sunday, highs around 60 and lows near 45.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday, highs around 94 and lows near 65.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 70 percent chance of rain Saturday and 30 percent Sunday, highs around 90 and lows near 63.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 70 percent chance of rain Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday, highs near 92 and lows of about 63.
July 25 Statistics
High: 82 Low: 54
Precipitation .02
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .56
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.44
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 25
High: 79 Low: 49
July 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:00
Sunset: 8:21
Length of day: 14:21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.