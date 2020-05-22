Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 76, a low around 41 and a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 56, a low of 35 and a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high near 77, a low around 53 with an east-southeast wind of 15-20 mph.
The Denver area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 83, a low of 51 and a south-southeast wind of 5-11 mph.
The Pueblo area will be sunny today with a high of 83 and a low around 51.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 74, a low of 41 and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66, low of 40 and a 60 percent chance of rain.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 56 and a low near 35. Sunday will mostly cloudy with a high of 47 and a low of 33. A 70 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Sunday.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 73 and lows around 48.
The Denver area will be partly sunny Saturday with a 10 percent chance of showers, a high near 81 and a low near 48. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 64, a low of 46 and a 60 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 86 and a low around 53. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 47.
May 21 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 21
High: 68 Low: 31
May 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:48
Sunset: 8:14
Length of day: 14:28
