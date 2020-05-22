Kids Weather

Longfellow Elementary School kindergartner Makinlee Gunderman looks forward to a chance of rain this weekend. Salida will be sunny today with a high near 76, a low around 41 and a south wind at 10-15 mph, but rain is possible by Sunday.

 Makinlee Gunderman

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny today with a high near 76, a low around 41 and a south wind at 10-15 mph.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 56, a low of 35 and a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

State weather

The Grand Junction area will be  sunny today with a high near 77, a low around 53 with an east-southeast wind of 15-20 mph.  

The Denver area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 83, a low of 51 and a south-southeast wind of 5-11 mph. 

The Pueblo area will be sunny today with a high of 83 and a low around 51.

Extended forecast

Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 74, a low of 41 and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66, low of 40 and a 60 percent chance of rain.

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday,  with a high near 56 and a low near 35. Sunday will  mostly cloudy with a high of 47 and a low of 33. A 70 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Sunday. 

The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with  highs near 73 and lows around 48.  

The Denver area will be partly sunny Saturday with a 10 percent chance of showers, a high near 81 and a low near 48. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 64, a low of 46 and a 60 percent chance of showers.

The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 86 and a low around 53. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 47. 

May 21 Statistics

High: n/a                        Low: n/a

Precipitation                        none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

May prcp.:                                 .08

May avg. prcp.:                      1.07

2020 prcp. to date:                  .85

Avg. Jan.-May prcp.:             3.84

Average high:                         69.5

Average low:                          35.3

Buena Vista Statistics

May 21

High: 68                            Low: 31

May 22 Statistics

Sunrise:                                     5:48

Sunset:                                      8:14

Length of day:      14:28

