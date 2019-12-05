Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of morning snow, gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 40, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 20.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy and windy today with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 26, a low of 18 and a west wind of 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is forecast.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, a high of 47, a low around 30 and a north wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a north wind of 3-6 mph. High and low temperatures will be 41 and 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high of 48 and a low of 24.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 47, a low of 21 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and breezy Friday with a high of 31, a west wind of 15-20 mph and a low of 20.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 47, a low around 28 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high around 47 and a low of 26.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 50, a low around 25 and a calm wind becoming east-southeast at 5 mph.
Dec. 4 Statistics
High: 48 Low: 30
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: none
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.07
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 4
High: 44 Low: 16
Dec. 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:06
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:37
