Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers, a high around 86, a low about 51 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a west-southwest wind at 15-20 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers. High will be 66 and low will be 43.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with an east-southwest wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 95 with a low around 64.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain. High will be near 92 with a low of 58.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 98 and a low around 62. A 30 percent chance of showers is forecast.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 83, a low around 50 and a south wind of 5-10 mph. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted after 1 p.m.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 61, a low near 42, a southwest wind of 10-15 mph and a 70 percent chance of showers.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 93 and a low near 62.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 79, a low of 57 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 87, a low around 59 and a 50 percent chance of rain.
June 24 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 50
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .38
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 24
High: 80 Low: 47
June 25 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:51
