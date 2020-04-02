Salida weather
Salida’s forecast calls for sunny skies today with a high near 60, a low around 27 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 36, a low around 19 and a 60 percent chance of snow. Wind will be 35-40 mph from the west-southwest with gusts as high as 70 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 55 and a low around 26.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 39 and a low around 19. A 70 percent chance precipitation is forecast.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 71, a low around 27 and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 50, a low around 30, a southeast wind of 10-15 mph and a chance of isolated afternoon showers.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 30, a low around 24, a west-southwest wind of 15 mph and isolated snow showers.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 56 and a low near 36.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 42 and a low around 28.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 47 and a low around 29.
April 1 Statistics
High: 63 Low: 41
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April. prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 1
High: 59 Low: 32
April 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:47
Sunset: 7:28
Length of day: 12:41
