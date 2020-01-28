Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 18 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with patchy blowing snow, a high near 25, a low of 14 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 39, a low around 24 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 48, a low of 25 and a west-southwest wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 50, a low around 22 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of snow showers, a high of 41, a low of 17 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 25, a low around 12, a 70 percent of snow with possible accumulation of 1-3 inches and wind chill values between zero and 10.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high near 39 and a low around 20.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high near 45 and a low around 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance of rain, a high of 48 and a low of 22.
Jan. 27 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 31
Precipitation .02
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .04
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .04
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 27
High: 35 Low: 21
Jan. 28 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:13
Sunset: 5:21
Length of day: 10:08
