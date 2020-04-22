Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 63, a low of 36, a northwest wind of 10 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 42, a low of 28, a west-northwest wind of 15 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 71, a low around 45 and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 69, a low of 42 and a west wind of 6-10 mph. Gusts of up to 17 mph are possible.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 71, a low around 41, a north wind of 10-20 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 61, a low of 33, a west wind of 5-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Thursday with a 60 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 40, a low of 26 and a west wind of 20-25 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 70 and a low around 42.
The Denver area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 67, a low near 39 and a 50 percent chance of precipitation.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 72, a low of 41 and a west wind at 5-15 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
April 21 Statistics
High: 61 Low: 36
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .08
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .65
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 21
High: 55 Low: 31
April 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:18
Sunset: 7:47
Length of day: 13:29
