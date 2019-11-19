Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 64, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a low around 34 and a 20 percent chance of rain or snow tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 46, a low around 16, a west wind of 25-30 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 63, a low of 40 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 71, a low of 39 and a southwest wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 73, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 40.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy with rain and snow Wednesday with a high near 50, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph, a 60 percent chance of precipitation and a low around 28.
The Monarch area will be cloudy with snow likely Wednesday with a high near 35, southeast wind of 15-20 mph, a low of 26 and a 60 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy Wednesday with a high near 53, a low near 35 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy Wednesday with a high near 51, a low around 26 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 58, a west-northwest wind around 5-10 mph and a low of 29.
Nov. 18 Statistics
High: 62 Low: 32
Precipitation: None
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 18
High: 58 Low: 29
Nov. 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:49
Sunset: 4:49
Length of day: 10:00
