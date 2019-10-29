Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high near 35, a low around 7 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high near 15, a low of minus 5 and a southwest wind at 15-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high near 44 and a low of 12.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of snow, a high near 17 and a low near 4.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 30 and a low of 15.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high near 24, a low around minus 1 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high near 2, a low around minus 6 and a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high around 29 and a low near 9.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy Wednesday with a 90 percent chance of snow, a high of 20 with a wind chill value of minus 10 and a low around zero.
The Pueblo area will be cloudy Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high near 23 and a low of 4.
Oct. 28 Statistics
High: 32 Low: 16
Precipitation .40
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .84
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.88
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 28
High: 27 Low: 10
Oct. 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:27
Sunset: 6:09
Length of day: 10:42
