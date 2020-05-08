Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 67, a low around 35 and a south-southeast wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 51, a low around 31 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 75, a low around 45 and an east-northeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 64 and a low around 41.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 39 and a north-northeast wind of 15-20 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend with highs near 73, lows around 35 and 5-15 mph winds. A 10-20 percent chance of showers is forecast for Sunday.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs near 53 and lows near 30. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms if forecast for Sunday.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Saturday with a high near 79 and a low near 46. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 85 and a low of 55.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Saturday with a high near 73 and a low of 39. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 68 and a low of 43.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Saturday with a high of 73 and a low of 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 45.
May 7 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: none
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 7
High: 67 Low: 32
May 8 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:59
Sunset: 8:02
Length of day: 14:03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.