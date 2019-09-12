Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be sunny today with a high near 74, a low around 40 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 51, a low around 35 and a west wind of 15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high around 75, a low near 50 and an east wind of 5 mph becoming calm.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a high around 77, a low near 50 and a north-northwest wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 50 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming east-southeast after noon.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high of 80, a low near 42 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high near 57, a low around 38 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph after noon.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 82, a low of 54 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 82, a low of 53 and a calm wind becoming east at 5 mph after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 86, a low of 53 and a light south wind becoming southeast at 5-10 mph after noon.
Sept. 11 Statistics
High: 78 Low: 59
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 11
High: 75 Low: 43
Sept. 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:42
Sunset: 7:19
Length of day: 12:36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.