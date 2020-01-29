Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high of 37, a low of 13 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 20, a low of 10, a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph and wind chill values between zero and 10.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high near 37, a low around 21 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high of 42 and a low of 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 46 and a low around 18.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 40, a low of 13 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 23, a low of 9, a west wind of 15-20 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and 5.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 36, a low of 20 and northwest wind at 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly cloudy Thursday with north wind of 6 mph and gusts up to 16 mph, a high near 47 and a low around 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 49 and a low of 20.
Jan. 28 Statistics
High: 43 Low: 16
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .04
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .04
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 28
High: 37 Low: 19
Jan. 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:13
Sunset: 5:21
Length of day: 10:08
