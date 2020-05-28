Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 78, a low around 45, an east-southeast wind at 5-10 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 60, a low around 41 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph. A 60 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 90 and a low around 61.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 78, a low of 54 and a northeast wind of 5-8 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 82 and a low around 55.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 83, a low around 49 and a south-southwest wind at 5-10 mph. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted after noon.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 65, a low around 45 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. A 50 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Friday with a high near 93 and a low around 64.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 88 and a low near 60.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 90 and a low around 59.
May 27 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 27
High: 75 Low: 45
May 28 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:43
Sunset: 8:19
Length of day: 14:36
