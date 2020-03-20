Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 42, a low around 23 and a south wind of 5-10 mph. A 50 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 26, a low around 16 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 49, a low around 30 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 36, a low around 22 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 26 and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Saturday with a high of 49, a low of 25 and a 50 percent chance of snow. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 51 and a low of 26.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny this weekend, with a highs near 30, lows around 19 and a 60 percent chance of snow on Saturday.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a high near 49 and a low near 31. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 and a low near 33.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the 50s and lows around 28.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 60 and lows around 30.
March 19 Statistics
High: 42 Low: 36
Precipitation .11
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .28
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .54
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 19
High: 36 Low: 29
March 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:07
Sunset: 7:16
Length of day: 12:08
