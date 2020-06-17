Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with an east wind of 5-10 mph becoming southwest at 15-25 mph. High will be near 85 and low will be around 47.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a west-southwest wind at 15-20 mph increasing to 25-30 mph. High will be near 66 and low will be around 40.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a south-southeast wind of 15-20 mph. High will be 86 with a low around 51.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a south wind of 8-14 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. High will be near 94 with a low around 52.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 97, a low of 59 and southwest wind of 5-20 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Thursday with a high near 78, a low around 47 and a south-southwest wind of 5-15 mph becoming southeast. A 40 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Thursday with a high near 61, a low near 40 and a west-southwest wind of 10-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Thursday with a high of 84, a low of 55 and a north wind of 5 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 75, a low around 54 and a 20 percent chance of rain.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 84 and a low around 57.
June 16 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 63
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 16
High: 81 Low: 46
June 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:30
Length of day: 14:51
